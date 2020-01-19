FGEIs changes syllabus

Rawalpindi : The Directorate of Federal Government Educational Institutions (FGEIs) Cantts/Garrisons has decided to change the syllabus from class 1 to 8 with effect from next academic session 2020-2021. According to a spokesman, the decision has been taken after a series of sessions held by committees of subject specialists and experts on curriculum review.

He said that the curriculum of FGEIs from Class 1 to 8 would be in line with Federal Directorate of Education Islamabad textbooks following National Curriculum Framework 2017. For this purpose, various publishers were approached for provision of books on subsidised rates, he said adding that publishers have shown their willingness to provide required books to the students by organizing book fairs in the schools after declaration of results. Publisher will provide free textbooks to the wards of shuhadas and orphans student of class one to five. The Directorate has issued instructions for publishers. Publishers of textbooks (Classes I to VIII) will ensure that the contents, exercises, diagrams, maps etc are in accordance with National Curriculum Framework 2017.