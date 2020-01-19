Movies: ‘Bad Boys for Life’

Director: Adil Fl Arbi/Bilall Fallah

Cast: Will Smith, Martin Lawrence, Doug Belgrad

Hollywood double-action comedy ‘Bad Boys for Life’ is here. It is fully loaded with wrecking new cars, body counts, gunplay, adult jokes, motorbike chases and lot. The film opened in Islamabad and worldwide box office on Friday.

This is the third chapter in the Bad Boys series. And since the earlier two minted gold so the third one had to be here sooner than later.

There is nothing much to the plot to reveal here. Two aging detectives, about to retire, must unite for the last time to take up with the mob chief. This is to settle score for the brother. Filmed in Atlanta and Florida, it carries somewhat abrupt and violent but harmless action.

Good photography and brisk editing makes it palatable, carrying charm, excitement and chemistry of two old friends who are meeting after a long time. The audiences who have seen their work in the past two films, would again return to the box office to see two friend detectives meeting again after a long time. Their life has taken different turns, one has gone one way and the other in another way. Non-stop explosive action and twists to their friendship plays at core. Will Smith who shares the male lead with Martin Lawrence, carries ‘Bad Boys for Life’ from beginning to the final credits. His notable credentials both on big screen and TV makes this watchable.

