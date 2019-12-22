close
Tue Dec 24, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
December 22, 2019

PU awards four PhDs

Lahore

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) awarded PhD degrees to four scholars.

Maria Saleem, daughter of Muhammad Saleem, has been awarded PhD in the subject of chemistry after approval of her thesis entitled 'Targeted Delivery of Human Interferon Alpha-2b using Nanotechnology,' Muhammad Usman Alvi, son of Muhammad Afzaal Alvi, in chemistry after approval of his thesis entitled 'Characterization and Source Apportionment of Various Species in Aerosol Samples from Urban Environment of Pakistan,' Muhammad Akbar, s/o Faqir Muhammad, in chemistry after approval of his thesis entitled 'Analysis and Processing of Low Quality Indigenous Coals for Clean Energy' and Dur-e-Shahwar, d/o Abu Bakar Ahmad Nasim, in the subject of environmental sciences after approval of her thesis entitled 'Bioremediation of Hydrocarbon Contaminated Water in Selected Oil Fields of Potowar, Pakistan.'

