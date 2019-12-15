close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
Our Correspondent
December 15, 2019

‘FIA can’t conduct fair probe into BRT corruption’

National

Our Correspondent
December 15, 2019

CHARSADDA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) provincial chief Amir Muqam on Saturday said that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) cannot conduct a fair probe into mega corruption in the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) as the agency is functioning under the prime minister.

Talking to media at the residence of former law minister Arshad Abdullah, Amir Muqam said that they cannot expect a transparent investigation from a government department headed by the prime minister. PML-N leaders Intikhab Chamkani, Khanimullah, Mian Humayun Shah and others were also present on the occasion. They formally invited Arshad Abdullah to join the PML-N.

"Billions of rupees embezzled by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf previous provincial government but now it runs away from fair probe into the project," Amir Muqam said, adding that the BRT was an unnecessary project for Peshawar like city.

