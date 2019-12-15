Police team hailed for taking action against outlaws

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Imtiaz Shah on Saturday said that the police were fighting multiple challenges to restore peace and make the region crime-free.

He said this while inquiring after the health of police officials, who sustained injuries when a police party came under attack in Garwaki village in the limits of Gomal Bazaar Police Station of Tank district on Friday. Six policemen including a station house officer (SHO) were injured when they were attacked with a grenade by outlaws. In retaliation, the police shot dead an outlaw wanted in different crimes. The RPO lauded the efforts of Tank police. The official urged DHQ Hospital authorities to provide better health services to the injured cops.