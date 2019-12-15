close
Sun Dec 15, 2019
P
PPI
December 15, 2019

Leisure Leagues starts league at Happy Home Gulshan Branch

Sports

KARACHI: After starting a league at Happy Home Society Campus recently, Leisure Leagues has started a six-a-side football league at the school’s Gulshan Campus.

A total of eight teams from the school are featuring in the tournament and each team will play two games with every other team in the league.

Three separate leagues will be organised at three different campuses of Happy Home School.

Leisure Leagues has also signed MoUs with IBA, Sir Syed University, Kiran Foundation, Haque Academy, and Delsol.

The mini-sided football organisers are optimistic that several more schools would come on board soon.

At Happy Home Gulshan Branch, The Capable Stars, Taha HHS, Yusha HHS and Talal HHS won their matches on the first day of the league. Other teams featuring in the league are Musab HHS, Hamza HHS, Rameez HHS and HHS Pak.

