Bisconni launches CSR campaign

KARACHI: Bisconni in collaboration with Bionik.org has launched their latest CSR campaign to donate prosthetics to differently-abled children, a statement said on Saturday.

Bionic arms work by picking up signals from a user’s muscles, whereas the bionic hand is controlled by tensing the same muscles which are used to open and close a biological hand.

According to Wafaqi Mohtasib Pakistan, between four to eight million people in Pakistan were disabled, among which 45 percent were children. Bisconi has initiated the programme as part of its “Complete Others” campaign.

Bisconni GM Marketing Sabir Godil said, “This children’s day, we’ve pledged to help kids achieve their dreams by giving them a present of Bionik arms. We at Bisconni are inspired by the sheer determination these children show in their daily lives.”