NAB painting, poster contest

LAHORE :The National Accountability Bureau Lahore on Saturday organised a painting and poster competition among school, college and university students belonging to 21 districts of Punjab on the topic of “awareness and elimination of corruption.”

The NAB senior director investigation chaired the event as the chief guest along with other officers of NAB Lahore, whereas teachers from National College of Arts (NCA), Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Designing (PIFD), Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Gujrat, and Government Girls Comprehensive Model School, Manawala, participated in the competition as judges.

The impact of social ill-doings in society and the nation were pertinently highlighted by the students in the form of their paintings whereas the students also colorfully highlighted the existing flaws in our society and system.