close
Sun Nov 17, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2019

NAB painting, poster contest

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 17, 2019

LAHORE :The National Accountability Bureau Lahore on Saturday organised a painting and poster competition among school, college and university students belonging to 21 districts of Punjab on the topic of “awareness and elimination of corruption.”

The NAB senior director investigation chaired the event as the chief guest along with other officers of NAB Lahore, whereas teachers from National College of Arts (NCA), Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Designing (PIFD), Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Gujrat, and Government Girls Comprehensive Model School, Manawala, participated in the competition as judges.

The impact of social ill-doings in society and the nation were pertinently highlighted by the students in the form of their paintings whereas the students also colorfully highlighted the existing flaws in our society and system.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore