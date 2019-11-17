Experts warn people against growing stomach complications

LAHORE : Medical experts have warned against growing stomach complications which may aggravate and turn into serious complications such as Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori).

They were speaking at a seminar on “New advancements in the diagnosis and management of Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection” organised by Mir Khalil-ur-Rahman Memorial Society (Jang Group of Newspapers) in collaboration with Otsuka Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd here on Saturday.

Prof Dr Ghiyas-un-Nabi Tayyab, head of Medical and Allied Unit, AMC/Lahore General Hospital, said that H. pylori was a bacteria responsible for chronic inflammation in the stomach. He pointed out that every stomach pain was not ulcer, adding that unnecessary medication also caused stomach pain. He said that there were new advancements in the diagnosis and management of H. pylori infection and the results of latest diagnostic tests become available immediately as against the delay of two to three days to receive diagnostic reports.

Prof Dr Aftab Mohsin, head of department, AIMC/Jinnah Hospital, said that the blood-thinning medicines and painkillers caused stomach ailments. He said that nearly 70 to 90 per cent people suffer from stomach complications, which if remained untreated may turn into ulcer and end up causing stomach cancer.

Dr Shahid Rasool, Head of Gastroenterology Department, Madina Teching Hospital, Faisalabad, advised that, as the stomach problems had become very common, the patients must complete their course of antibiotics to completely eliminate the bacteria. “If bacteria are not eliminated completely, the same antibiotics don’t work on the same virus,” he said, adding that endoscopy should be conducted upon blood deficiency or blood vomiting.

Prof Dr Sajid Ubaidullah, Head of North Medical Department, Mayo Hospital, said that the patients must complete 14-day antibiotics course for complete elimination of H. pylori bacteria. He advised patients not to show any negligence in medication of H. pylori lest it may become chronic and untreatable. He also advised people to only consult qualified doctors instead of going to the quacks, who were largely responsible for aggravating health conditions of the patients.

Dr Tahir Chaudhry, general secretary of Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians, expressed concern over rapid spread of stomach ailments among the people. Moin-ur-Rehman said that a new method had been introduced to diagnose H. pylori, which helped diagnose this condition within 20 minutes. MKRMS Chairman Wasif Nagi conducted the seminar. Hafiz Marghoob Ahmad Hamdani recited the verses from the Holy Quran and presented Na’at-e-Rasool (SAW).