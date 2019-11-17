Austrian movie to be screened at Islamabad Art Festival

Islamabad :

Director: Mariam Unger

Islamabad Art festival 19 in collaboration with Austrian Embassy, brings Fly Away Home (2016) in its inaugural film screening.

Based on a novel, the film takes us back to 1945. World War II is about to end. The place is Vienna with air raids and bombing leading to massive destruction and human loss. The situation worsens when a family moves out from their home. The war comes with the wounds of desertions. Our central character here is a brave nine-year old girl and how she goes through the war. It is her journey with courage and innocence.

The film comes with powerful screenplay and attractive re-created 1945 production details. Flying Away Home was a notable film from 2016, paying tribute to people who were part of that history.

