CM Mahmood Khan claims ensuring good governance

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government brought an end to the political interference in the departments and ensured good governance.

A handout said that he was talking to ministers at the Chief Minister’s House here. He said that the elements who did not want reforms process were fighting for their political survival. The chief minister said that the PTI government was taking steps to create Naya Pakistan. He said that the country was on the way to stability in the face of internal and external challenges.

Mahmood Khan said that those who were promoting their vested interests should know that Pakistan was progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said that the PTI did not believe in traditional politics of making empty pledges rather it had set priorities to serve the people. He said that the government did not care about those who were creating problems. The chief minister said that the government was undertaking various uplift projects in the province. He said that the Swat Motorway, Hazara Motorway, Dera Ismail Khan Motorway and other road infrastructure projects were being undertaken to provide travel facilities to the people.