Maulana Fazlur Rahman reiterates call for PM Imran Khan’s resignation

NOWSHERA: Seemed fully determined and unmoved to budge from his main demand of seeking the resignation of the prime minister, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) head Maulana Fazlur Rahman said on Friday that Pakistan came into being in the name of Islam and they would not allow the “selected” government to follow the diktats of the Jews.

“We do not recognise this puppet government. It has been imposed on Pakistan,” he said while addressing a gathering of the party workers at Hakimabad.

His party workers had gathered at the Hakimabad on the Grand Trunk Road in Nowshera as per the Plan B announced by the JUI-F leadership to stage protests against the selected government to bring it down. The JUI-F provincial head Senator Maulana Attaur Rahman, Rahbar Committee head Akram Khan Durrani, former provincial minister Asif Iqbal Daudzai, party’s district head Qari Mohammad Aslam, general secretary Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani and others also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, the party staged a 13-day sit-in in Islamabad to demand the resignation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government under Prime Minister Imran Khan. Continuing his tirade against the PTI government, Maulana Fazlur Rahman accused Imran Khan of being an agent of the Jews and vowed to send him home at all costs.

The JUI-F leader said that he would not allow the rulers to turn Pakistan into Iraq, Afghanistan or Libya. He said that his party workers were actively taking part in the protests by blocking roads as per the Plan-B.

The Maulana said that his party workers had closed the roads leading to Karachi, Punjab, and Balochistan. He said that the Karakorum Highway was also blocked. “We can lock down the entire country, but we do not want to create problems for the commoners,” he added.

However, he likened his protest against the government to remove a heavy boulder from a path to clear it, saying they were ready to face all difficulties to dislodge this illegitimate and illegal government.