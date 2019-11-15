Waqar Younis excited by young Pak pacers

SYDNEY: Waqar Younis has backed Pakistan’s young pace bowlers not to be intimidated in the two Tests against Australia but has warned them about getting carried away by the conditions they are likely to face.

Pakistan, who have never won a series in Australia, have brought three teenage quicks on the trip - Naseem Shah, Muhammad Musa and Shaheen Afridi - with the uncapped 16-year-old Naseem, who could make the starting XI alongside Shaheen, generating the most excitement ahead of the Tests in Brisbane and Adelaide.

In his first bowl of the tour, on the final day against Australia A in Perth, Naseem sent down eight rapid overs and produced a brute of a delivery to dismiss Marcus Harris to back up his embryonic first-class return of 27 wickets at 16.66 from seven matches.

Waqar, who toured Australia as a 19-year-old in 1990, is currently Pakistan’s bowling coach and has been passing on advice to the young pacemen but is confident they can stand up against an Australia batting line-up that includes the prolific Steven Smith.

“There will be an intimidating factor, but they have to cope with it and I’m sure these guys will be able to do it,” Waqar said in Sydney as he was honoured by the Bradman Foundation.

“I remember my own time when I first arrived in 1989, it’s not an easy place to bowl but with these guys - Mohammad Musa, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi - I’m really excited. Looking at our attack we have a fair chance of getting Australia (bowled out) early.”

The impressive performance against Australia A - Pakistan reduced them to 9 for 57 in the first innings - has instilled further confidence, but Waqar is alert to the mistakes that many visiting bowlers make. “Sometimes you get carried away because of the bounce, it makes you feel like a world-beater but it’s not the case, you really have to bowl in the right channel to get wickets. That’s my job, to help them out and tell them about bowling in the right areas.”