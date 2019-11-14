No deal in signing summary for re-appointing army chief: Alvi

By News desk

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi said Wednesday he had already signed the summary for re-appointing the army chief, and his signature were not result of any deal.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the establishment was not destabilising anyone. He said the government had not done any blackmailing in giving conditional approval to ailing former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for his medical treatment.

Talking about former president Pervez Musharraf, the president said he could not talk about the case for want of details, but added that treason is a graver offence than corruption

He rejected any option of presidential pardon for the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif. Only the Parliament was empowered to frame a law for the purpose, he added. The president said if there was a presidential pardon for a particular person then it would be free for all the convicts.

He said the PTI had waged a long struggle against corruption which had ruined all the fabric of the Pakistani society. There was no allegation of corruption against its government, he added. On JUI-F’s decision to swing into action with its ''Plan B'' with ending its Azadi March in the federal capital and opting for country-wide lockdown, President Alvi said holding protest was the right of every person, but blocking main roads was not the right path. The opposition should continue their democratic struggle and protest, but should not go for any undemocratic way, he added.

The Azadi March has nothing to do with the people’s welfare as Pakistan does not afford such protests at this critical time. This march has damaged the Kashmir cause as it diverted people’s attention from the burning issue, he said. The president said being a political worker he himself staged protests and was also arrested in the process. His politics, however, was based on resolution of social problems and welfare of the people, he added. About issuance of presidential ordinances, Dr Alvi expressed his dismay saying both the treasury and opposition benches were not serious in fulfilling their basic responsibility of legislation. "Legislation is the job of Parliament”, he added. When the parliamentarians do their job of legislation then there will be no need of issuance of ordinances." Majority of the ordinances, he said, were related to welfare of the people. About Justice Faiz Isa reference, the president said he is not a judge and had given his legal opinion after having seen something in the reference, and now it was before the apex court.