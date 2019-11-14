close
Thu Nov 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

Rangers arrest 20 suspects in raids

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
November 14, 2019

The paramilitary force has arrested 20 suspects, including notorious dacoits, during their targeted operations.

The spokesman for the Sindh Rangers said on Wednesday that soldiers conducted intelligence-based raids in Al-Falah, Paposh Nagar, Sachal, Saudabad, Aziz Bhatti, Saeedabad, Madina Colony and Baldia Town, and arrested 17 suspects.

The suspects were identified as Imran alias Chamber, Nadeem, Muhammad Manzoor, Ghulam Mustafa, Zahir Shah, Fayyaz, Ali Akbar, Muhammad Sunny, Usman Ghani, Shiraz Mughal, Hashim, Adnan Shah, Wazir Ali, Ghulam Qadir, Sajjad Khan, Muhammad Arif and Zahid Ali.

The men were alleged to be involved in a number of robbery, drug peddling and street crime cases. Paramilitary soldiers carried out a raid in Gadap Town where they arrested three suppliers of a gutka-making factory. The three were identified as Miraj, Azhar and Ibrar Shah.

