Security, traffic arrangements reviewed for Islamabad

Islamabad: Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan on Tuesday reviewed the security and traffic arrangements for city particularly in the wake of ongoing sit-in of JUI-F.

The security and traffic plans were formally reviewed by him during a meeting attended by all DIGs, SSPs, AIGs and SPs. The IGP said that smooth traffic flow is being ensured in the city but directed to further improve it.

He said that barriers have been removed after survey in various areas and efforts are underway to facilitate citizens to a maximum level.

Islamabad police chief said that it is our prime responsibility to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. However, he directed to further improve security for the participants of sit-in.

He said that police officers and jawans are very much read to counter any untoward situation. The IGP directed to provide facilities to the police personnel performing duties in various areas and special measures to be ensured to protect them from cold weather.