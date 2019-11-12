ABP&AW holds Mehfil-e-Milad

Rawalpindi :In reverence of the blessed month of Rabi-ul-Awal, a Mehfil-e-Milad was organised by Association of Business, Professional and Agricultural Women (ABP&AW) at the residence of its president, Rawalpindi/Islamabad, Tahmeena Malik. Before the commencement of the Milad she gave a brief introduction and update of the organisation’s activities for the year 2019.

A good number of members turned up to pay homage to the Prophet (SAW) and enjoy the beautiful recitals of peace and blessing. The room was aptly decorated for the event with white sheets creating the perfect ambience for the floor seating for the ladies, while the fragrance of freshly sprinkled rose water also added to it. Misri, (crystallised sugar lumps); cardamom and fennel seeds (saunf) were served as per tradition. Beautiful renditions of popular Milad favorite ‘hamds’ and ‘naats’ - (verses of praise - the former for Allah and the latter for his holy prophet Mohammed, PBUH) - were recited in measured tones by Sana Nemat and Hina Islam.

The ceremony concluded with a moving and up lifting ‘dua’ (prayer), followed by a combined prayer for the attendees and for the safety and protection of the country. The audience was delighted by the renditions and everyone participated in the ‘salaam’ at the end.

In addition, members of the association displayed their crafts comprising of embroidered items like clothes, shawls as well as their edible specialties, so after the recitation concluded, interested ladies made a beeline to take a look at the merchandise the women had displayed. This was followed by refreshments.

Gatherings such as these provide a platform to strengthen the social fabric of the community by providing women with avenues to come together and share moments of spiritual joy and communication with like-minded individuals.