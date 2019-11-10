Abdul Wahid Yousafi was a gentleman journalist

PESHAWAR: Anyone who came into contact with Abdul Wahid Yousafi during his long life will generally agree that he was a gentleman to the core.

Yousafi, who died recently aged 77, embodied all the characteristics that one could aspire for. He was hardworking, soft-spoken, friendly and hospitable. He gave respect to people and was in turn widely respected. Many politicians and journalist colleagues termed his death end of an era in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s journalism.

A journalist all his life, Yousafi’s association with journalism spanned around 50 years. From a young reporter joining the profession in late 1950s and working in Urdu dailies such as Tarjuman-i-Afghan and Mashriq, he rose to the position of editor before launching his own newspaper, Aaj. Along the way, he familiarized himself with the working of all sections of a newspaper and this enabled him to produce a quality daily.

As the chief editor and proprietor of daily Aaj,Yousafi made it arguably the most widely circulated and read Urdu newspaper in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. From his experience he knew the taste of readers and gave them a newspaper that contained something for everyone. His success was amazing as working journalists seldom become successful owners.

Those who worked with Yousafi recalled his kindness and politeness. Despite being the boss, he didn’t behave as one. Instead, he treated everyone with respect. A believer in teamwork, he managed to build a team that was able to deliver a good and readable newspaper every morning along with a weekly magazine. Aaj’s competitors in Urdu journalism locally and nationally were far more resourceful, but this didn’t dampen Yousafi’s spirits as he produced a daily that competed with the best.

The systems that he put in place at the newspaper worked smoothly when he fell ill. He continued to guide his family members and staff at Aaj even when he became too weak to attend office due to his long illness.

A generous host who loved to entertain his friends, perhaps the last time he hosted such a get-together was a lunch at a well-known restaurant in Peshawar. Everyone, including this scribe, made it a point to attend as Yousafi had personally phoned the invitees more than once and stressed upon them that he won’t take a refusal for an answer. Despite being in considerable pain due to his illness, he stayed until everybody was ready to leave. This was kind of our farewell meeting without knowing it.

Yousafi was particular not to miss a funeral, be it of people he had acquainted over years or their close relatives and would travel even far distances to share the grief of the bereaved families. This was the reason his Nimaz-i-Janaza and Qul was largely attended by people from all walks of life.

He also made it a point to share the happiness of friends by sending them gifts or personally turning up at their office or home. Stories are being told of his visits to the homes of certain prominent columnists for Aaj to personally deliver payment for their work. He was large-hearted enough to provide space in his newspaper to column writers, mostly former journalists, who had been critical of him in the past.

Despite being a leading journalist having a wealth of experience, Yousafi had no wish to take part in television talk-shows. He was invited time and again to appear in such shows, but he politely declined as television didn’t suit his soft-spoken nature. Instead, he let his pen do the talking.

Yousafi sahib is gone after having played a long innings. Aajis now an established newspaper handed down to his sons, Mohammad Ali Yousafzai and Arsalan Khan Yousafzai, and other members of the family. They already have some hands-on experience in running a newspaper. One hopes they would maintain its standard by ensuring it continues to do quality journalism.