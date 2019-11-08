PM should step down and go home: Fazl

ISLAMABAD: JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan should tender resignation and go home, as there is no need of any further negotiations.

He made it clear that there was no more need for any negotiations saying that the government team should stop going and coming without any meaningful dialogue.

“You should bring resignation of the prime minister when you come for talks,” he said.

He told the prime minister that he would not get any NRO and he would have to leave corridors of the government. He said as to how sister of Prime Minister Imran Khan managed to raise property worth over Rs60 billion. “Now you will not get any NRO. You will have to leave corridors of power,” he said.

He said everybody knows about broad daylight rigging in 2018 general elections but still the government says the commission to probe wrongdoings be formed. “Over five years have lapsed but foreign funding case is yet to see light of the day,” he said.

He also accused the leadership of PTI of taking support from Qadiani lobby for the 2018 general elections and sending Aasia Bibi abroad under a conspiracy.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, on the occasion, announced to hold ‘Seerat Conference’ at the same venue on Saturday afternoon.

He welcomed statement of DG ISPR Major General Asif Ghafoor that role of the armed forces has always been neutral in general elections and political matters.

Addressing protesters of Azadi March, the JUI-F top leader said, “The DG ISPR says that the armed forces are neutral and we welcome his statement.”

The H-9 ground echoes with slogans of ‘Pak Army Zindabad’ as Maulana Fazlur Rehman showered praises on the DG ISPR for befitting response given to Indian on February 27.

Fazlur Rehman said the youth present in the crowd are the same who raised slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ when aircraft of Indian air force were shot down and the Indian pilot was captured on February 27. The JUI-F leaders present on stage led sloganeering which was responded equally by the crowd.

The JUI-F leader while welcoming statement of the DG ISPR prayed to Almighty Allah that armed forces remain steadfast to their commitment. However, he said that ‘Amaanat’ of people should be returned to them.

At the same, he said that the institutions should know that the incumbent people have no capacity to serve the country and the nation.

Addressing Azadi March jalsa Thursday evening PPPP Secretary General and member of Opposition Rahbar Committee Farhatullah Babar demanded implementation of SC verdict in Faizabad dharna case last year.

He also demanded resignation of the prime minister and free and fair elections without any role of the army in it.

The SC verdict, he said, contained three important elements, which if implemented in letter and spirit, will help resolve deepening political crisis in the country. The verdict asked for bringing intelligence agencies under the ambit of the law, he said. The SC also directed defence ministry to initiate action through services chiefs against all those who had violated their oath and transgressed constitutional limits.

He said that verdict also directed Ministry of Information and Pemra to investigate the elements behind disrupting newspapers distribution and TV transmissions in selected areas of the country.

He said that this verdict of SC was an apt answer to those who ask as to who was behind political and electoral manipulations.