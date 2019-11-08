FBR issues show cause notice to Hafeez

LAHORE: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued a show cause notice to all-rounder Muhammad Hafeez for concealing assets.Reports stated that the matter have revealed that Hafeez hid assets worth over Rs 20 million.

Furthermore, the FBR is conducting the cricketer’s tax audit of last five years. On the other hand, the 39-year-old has maintained that he files his tax returns annually. He also expressed his unawareness about the FBR notice.