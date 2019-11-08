Notices to all parties in Rana Sanaullah case

LAHORE :The special court of Control of Narcotic Substances (CNS) on Thursday issued notices to all parties concerned in drug smuggling case against PML-N senior leader Rana Sanaullah. Lahore’s Special Central Judge Khalid Bashir conducted hearing of Rana Sanaullah’s bail plea. In a notice, the court directed all the parties to appear before the court tomorrow (Saturday).

Earlier, the PML-N leader filed a bail petition through senior advocate Syed Farhad Ali Shah in which Sanaullah dispelled the drug smuggling allegation against him. The petitioner claimed that he had been implicated in a false case merely to humiliate him on the whims of the ruling party’s leadership. The lawyer said that the stance of the petitioner could be corroborated through CCTV footage of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA).