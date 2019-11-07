Lady Maclagan School clinch girls TT title

LAHORE: Lady Maclagan School emerged triumphant in Under-16 girls table tennis final of Lahore School Sports 2019 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall on Wednesday.

Lady Maclagan School defeated Unique School 3-1 in final competition of Lahore School Sports being held under the auspices of Sports Board Punjab and Divisional Sports Office, Lahore. The boys U-16 table tennis title went to Beaconhouse School boys who outplayed Lahore Gammar School by 3-1.

In Lahore School Sports boxing competitions which were held at boxing ring adjacent to NPSC Gymnasium Hall, City School was declared winner in U-16 junior boys boxing event followed by Allied School and Sulemania School.

In girls U-16 boxing competition, Crescent Cambridge finished first while next two top positions went to Crescent O Level and G Scholar respectively.

In Lahore School Sports badminton competitions, The Crescent School grabbed first position in U-16 boys’ event. The Unique School remained runners-up while Govt Boys High School Walton and Govt Boys High School Chishtia shared the third position.

In girls U-16 badminton competition, Unique High School bagged top position while remaining two top positions went to Crescent School and Govt Pilot Girls Secondary School, Wahdat Colony, Lahore Cantt respectively.

According to swimming results, Aitchison College with 214 points in U-16 and 170 in U-12 category emerged winner, Crescent Model remained runners up with 95 points in U-16 and 91 in U-12 contest while third position goes to LGS which scored 58 points in U-16 and 66 points in U-12 category competitions respectively.

Following are table tennis results:

U-16 girls: Aqsa of Lady Maclagan (LM) beat Fakiha of Unique 2-1 (11-5, 11-7, 6-11), Asia of Lady Maclagan beat Bisma of Unique 2-0 (11-4, 11-8), Ayesha (LM) lost to Haiqa (Unq) 0-2 (5-11, 9-11), Aqsa (LM) bt Bisma (Unq) 2-0 (11-7, 11-4).

U-16 boys: Samad (Beaconhouse) beat Moosa (LGS) 2-0 (11-3, 11-8), Nad-e-Ali (BH) lost to Taha (LGS) 0-2 (7-11, 8-11), Samad (BH) beat Taha (LGS) 2-1 (11-3, 7-11, 13-11), Nad-e-Ali (BH) beat Moosa (LGS), 2-0 (11-7-11-8).