Sat Nov 02, 2019
November 2, 2019

‘PTI handling PKLI better’

Lahore

November 2, 2019

Provincial Minister for Health Dr. Yasmin Rashid, reacting to a statement by former Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute, has said that he is making false claims about the recent performance of PKLI. She said the PTI government was handling the affair of PKLI much better than his tenure. “The number of indoor and outdoor patient has increased three times. The number of dialysis machines has increased to 60 and free dialysis is being provided to 180 patients daily,” she added.

