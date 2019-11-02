close
Sat Nov 02, 2019
November 2, 2019

OLX to hold property expo in 2020

Business

 
November 2, 2019

ISLAMABAD: OLX, Pakistan’s number one marketplace is all set to launch Pakistan’s largest Property Expo on January 18 and 19, 2020, a statement said on Friday

The event will take place at the Pak-China Friendship Centre in Islamabad, it added. A total of 40,000 people from across the country are expected to attend the event. More than 50 property developers and the wider real estate industry players of Pakistan will showcase their projects, it said.

The OLX Property Expo will be an ultimate opportunity for buyers, as they will be introduced to multiple options from different real estate projects with guidance and real-time insights from real estate experts attending this event.

It will be equally beneficial for exhibitors, as they will have the opportunity to showcase their projects to a large pool of potential buyers.

