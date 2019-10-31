Five-star Naseem puts Central Punjab in control

KARACHI: Fast bowler Naseem Shah's five-wicket haul helped Central Punjab take control of their Quaid-e-Azam Trophy four-day match against Sindh at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad on Wednesday.

On day three, Naseem rattled Sindh with figures of 6-78 in 19 overs as they were bundled out for 256. The 16-year-old, who was playing his final first-class match before leaving for Australia to represent Pakistan in the two-match Test series, picked up the wickets of Fawad Alam (92), Sarfaraz Ahmed (0) and Sohail Khan (0) to demolish Sindh's batting. He had dismissed Khurram Manzoor, Abid Ali and Omair Bin Yousuf on Tuesday.

After securing a 57-run first innings lead, Central Punjab further consolidated their position by finishing the day at 192-2 as they led by 249 with eight wickets standing. Salman Butt was unbeaten at 90 and will look to reach his 24th first-class hundred on the final day. Pakistan's Test captain Azhar Ali was dismissed after scoring 90 runs. The two batsmen added 175 runs for the second wicket after Ahmed Shehzad (0) had departed early.

Azhar also completed 12,000 first-class runs during his innings. At Jinnah Stadium in Sialkot, Southern Punjab were 403-8 in their first innings at stumps, still requiring another 148 runs to overtake Northern's first innings total.

Sami Aslam (100) and Sohaib Maqsood (111) as they batted with authority. Earlier, Southern Punjab resumed at their overnight score of 102-1. They reached 208-2 in the first session of play. Umar Siddique (22) was the only wicket to fall in the opening session. He added 45 runs for the second wicket with Sami who took lunch at 82 not out.

Sami completed his 12th first-class century shortly after lunch, but he was dismissed soon after by left-arm-spinner Noman Ali. Sohaib took the attack to the Northern bowlers and reached his 100 off only 96 balls with the help of 14 fours and two sixes. He was dismissed for 111 runs as Southern Punjab took tea at 330-5.

Left arm spinner Noman Ali was the pick of the Northern bowlers with figures of 5-138 in 31 overs. At Bugti Stadium, Quetta, Adil Amin’s ton and half-centuries from captain Sahibzada Farhan (86), Israrullah (77) and Khalid Usman (56) enabled Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to avoid follow-on against Balochistan on day three.

In reply of Balochistan’s mammoth 553-8, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were bowled out for 406 in 103.3 overs – just avoiding the follow-on. This, however, provided Balochistan a healthy first innings lead of 147 runs.

By the close of the third day’s play, the Imran Farhat-led side stretched that advantage to 177 runs for the loss Azeem Ghumman (11) as Balochistan were 30-1 in 14.4 overs in their second innings.

Earlier, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa resumed their innings on 150 for no loss. Farhan added 14 runs to his overnight score before getting dismissed on 86. He faced 124 balls, out of which 11 were hit for fours.

His partner, Israrullah scored 77 before being dismissed. He hit 11 fours and a six in his 111-ball knock. The openers shared a partnership of 170 runs. After the fall of the openers, Adil Amin took the responsibility upon his shoulders and played some attractive strokes on his way to an excellent 109.

The right-hander cracked 15 boundaries in his 177-ball stay at the crease as he stitched a useful 119-run stand for the sixth-wicket with Khalid Usman, who cracked an 84-ball 56 with the help of nine fours.

By crossing the 400-run mark inside 110 overs, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bagged the maximum batting points (5). Balochistan also got the maximum bowling points (3) for taking nine or more wickets.