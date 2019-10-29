Two Britain councils adopt Kashmir prosper motion

LONDON: The county council of Buckinghamshire and Wycombe District councils adopted a motion showing serious concerns amongst thousands of residents of Kashmiri heritage across Buckinghamshire, about widely reported recent human rights abuses and their recent escalation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

In the adopted motion, it was said that council believes that Buckinghamshire with its diverse citizenry and strong economy, it has a key role to play in maintaining good links within our diverse community. The council, therefore, acknowledges the United Nations Security Councils Resolutions 39 which offered to assist in the peaceful resolution of Kashmir conflict by setting up a commission of three members one to be chosen by India, one to be chosen by Pakistan and third to be chosen by the other two members of the commission.

In the motion, serious concerns showed by thousands of residences of Kashmiri heritage adopted by both the councils. The motion was presented to Tori MP Steve Baker at the residence of ex-chairman of District Wycombe where leader of council councilor Mr Martin, Leader of Wycombe District Council Katrina Wood, Mayor of Wycombe Muzammil Hussain and other dignitaries were present at the occasion.

MP Steve Baker, after receiving the motion, told this correspondent that there are serious concerns of the residence of his constituency. He said that the motion showed that India is violating the human rights in Kashmir. He said that it’s not a political but human rights issue.

He can pass this motion to foreign secretary and to the other quarters concerned of the government to help them resolve the Kashmir issue. MP said that he knows that India is committing the violations at Line of Control (Loc) which is horrifying case of violation. It’s really terrible and shocking, people under curfew facing shortage of medicine, food and basic necessities.

He said that thousands of residences are having relatives and families in Kashmir and their concerns about human rights violation are very true, so they as government need to understand the seriousness of the issue.

Responding to another question, Steve Baker said that people do have right to protest in this country, but if in the public interest, it is necessary to restrict the protest so that it may not become a conflict. “But who has restricted this protest of Kashmiris people in London, I need to find out,” he said.

He said that the successive government were in a position to resolve the conflict between India and Pakistan but didn’t. “If it is true that India has been using cluster bombs against civilian’s population in Kashmir that’s alone is a significant human right violation,” he said.

MP also said that the independence observers should be allowed to see what’s going on in Kashmir. “We need to get evidence what’s going on and people don’t need to be frustrated, have patience and soon they will get justice,” MP said.

He said that let’s know what’s happening, where, to who and by whom but it’s true that thousands of people living here have serious concerns about their families and relatives. He said that it’s not the highest priority of the people in UK, so they have to witness and demonstrate the scale of human rights abuses, so the whole would should take it seriously what’s going on in Kashmir.

He assured the people that he will raise voice against the human rights violation by India in Kashmir. Leader of the Council Mr Martin said while talking to this correspondent that India is clearly violating the human rights in Kashmir and they all are standing with the residents whose relatives and families are in Kashmir where they are living under curfew.

The host of ceremony and motivator of this motion, Councilor Mehboob Hussain Bhatti, while addressing, said that he feels proud that Tori party’s councils have adopted the motion. He demanded India should restore article 370 immediately and allow self-determination to Kashmiris people. It is worth mentioning that Buckinghamshire county council and Wycombe District are the only Tori’s councils have adopted such motions in the country.