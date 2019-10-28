Friend of woman arrested in ‘rape’ case

MANSEHRA: Police have arrested a woman who deceived her friend to land in the hands of gangsters where they sexually assaulted her.

"The arrested woman had shifted the victim to a residence instead of a hospital after the latter suffered from an ailment where two other suspects, one of them impersonating as assistant superintendent of police, sexually assaulted her," Mohammad Suhail, the police spokesman, told reporters on Sunday.

The victim girl, who is a medical technician at a private clinic in Islamabad, was on her way to Jabori area from the federal capital and stayed at the residence of the arrested woman at College Doraha earlier this week.

According to police, a statement of the victim under section 164 of the Pakistan Penal Code was also obtained before the local judge, where she narrated the entire episode and said she had stayed at the residence of Mehreen.

"I was suffering from an ailment and instead of taking me to hospital, my friend took me to a house where two drunken men sexually assaulted me at gunpoint," Suhail quoted the victim as saying in the statement. "We have arrested Mehreen and raids for the arrest of Ashiq Hussain and Aurangzeb are underway," said Suhail. He also denied that any police officer was involved in the incident.