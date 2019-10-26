Film preview of ‘Kaf Kangana’ held

Scriptwriter Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar has a bag full of smash hit TV serials he can be contended with. The titles vary from ‘Landa Bazar and Pyarey Afzal’ to ‘Bota from Toba Tek Singh’,’ Mei Mar Gai’ and many more, including box office winner ‘Punjab Nahi Jaoon Gi.’

It was time for him now to venture into filmmaking not just as a scriptwriter but to go into production, direction and even as songwriter (lyricist). His debut venture ‘Kaf Kangana’ took years in making but it is here now. The film opens nationwide today (October 25).

Being a writer himself, the filmmaker has come up with an intense love story across borders. A friend told him to listen to a producer who had an idea of leading man coming from across the border and getting his girl from the Prime Minister's House (sounds weird!). Khalil rejected that outrageous concept, turned the tables and went for a hero who gets his girl from across the border. Of course no other place than PM's office (what a coincidence!). He was particular about screenplay (Read: dialogue) and casting. It may be of interest to note that many changes were made in casting several times over the months but selection of Sami Khan as lead remained intact. The director considers Sami Khan as ‘director’s actor.’ As for leading lady Eshal Fayyaz, once she was on board, she never looked back, nor did the director.

Khalil never ever allowed anyone to make any change in the script. He expected all his actors to deliver each and every line exactly what he had written -word by word.

Writer-Producer-Director: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar

Cast: Sami Khan, Eshal Fayyaz, Ayesha Omar, Sajjad Hassan, Shafqat Cheema

