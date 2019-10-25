Deworming campaign

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is about to launch a deworming campaign in all the schools of the province. This is a commendable initiative in the best interest of children. These deworming pills will be administered to schoolgoing children aged 5-15.

Children are most vulnerable to worm infections as their immune system is not yet fully developed. Untreated worm infections prevent children’s healthy growth, cause poor nutrition and reduce their capacity to concentrate and learn. The treatment is simple, safe, effective and free of charge. A single dose of deworming treatment drastically reduces the number of worms in each child.

The deworming pills have some common reaction – nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, drowsiness and rash. With regard to administering the deworming tablets, a large number of teachers fear that its reaction is hazardous. This impression could lead to their reluctance to administer it. So, the concerned health organization is supposed to dispel this incorrect notion.

Tariq Nawaz

Mardan