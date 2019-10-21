close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed all over Sindh

National

SUKKUR: The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions was observed throughout Sindh, including Sukkur, Khairpur, Rohri, Kot Diji, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Thulh, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroze and other cities amid tight security.

Meanwhile, the police and Rangers personnel provided foolproof security to all the processions and cordoned off the routes with barbed wires and empty containers. The local administration had declared emergency in hospitals.

The LEAs officials also supervised the processions and monitored the activities through CCTV cameras. Ulema, in their addresses, advised the people to refrain themselves from religious hatred and spread message of the martyrs of Karbala.

