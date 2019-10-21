Chehlum of Karbala martyrs observed

PESHAWAR: The security remained on high alert while cell phone service remained suspended as the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and other martyrs of Karbala was observed peacefully on Sunday.

Around 4,000 policemen were deployed in Peshawar. The entry routes were properly manned to avoid any untoward incident. The routes of the processions in the inner city were swept by the bomb disposal unit as well as the Canine Unit.