Haider, Hussnain, Hamza excel in National Jr Tennis

LAHORE: Haider Ali Rizwan, Hussnain Ali Rizwan and Hamza Jawad managed victories in the Bank of Punjab (BoP) National Junior National Championship 2019 U-14 first round matches here at PLTA courts on Sunday.
In U-14 first round matches, Haider Ali Rizwan played superb tennis against Zain Saeed 4-0, 4-0 while his brother Hussnain Ali Rizwan also proved too hot for Shehryar Anees as he outclassed his opponent by 4-0, 4-0. Hamza Jawad also played tremendous tennis against Ali Jawad and overwhelmed him 4-0, 4-0.
In other matches of U-14 category, Kamran Khan thrashed Musa Nisar 4-0, 4-0, Shaeel Durab played well against Raja Daud and toppled him 4-0, 4-1, Ryan Munsif faced some resistance from Zaeem Ghafoor before winning the match 4-2, 4-2, Asad Zaman outsmarted Rafay Atta Ullah 4-0, 4-1, Ibrahim Anjum trounced Yashar Tarar 4-0, 4-0, Huzaima Abdul Rehman crushed M Sohaib Khan 4-0, 4-0 and Ahmad Nael thumped Mustafa Haroon 4-0, 4-0.
In U-12 first round, Abdul Moez routed Asfandyar 4-0, 4-1, Amin Haroon had to struggle hard to beat Harris Bajwa 5-3, 4-2, Zain Saeed defeated Eesa Bilal 4-2, 4-2, Musa Nisar outsmarted Rafay Atta Ullah 4-1, 5-3, Omer Jawad overwhelmed Raja Mustafa 4-1, 4-0 and Ismail Aftab thrashed Mustafa Haroon 4-0, 4-0,
The U-12 quarterfinals saw emerging pair of Zohaib Afzal Malik and Haniya Minhas playing outstanding tennis against the pair of Yashar Tarar and Eesa Bilal and outclassed their opponents 4-0, 4-0. Hamza Ali Rizwan, partnering with Ameer Mazari, the winner of the PLTA JTI Junior Tennis Championship, outclassed Raja Mustafa/Harris Bajwa 4-0, 4-0.
In U-10 first round, M Hussain Faiz faced some resistance from Talha Tarar before winning the encounter 4-1, 0-4, 4-2 while Hassan Usmani outlasted Mubeen Naveed 4-0, 4-0, Hajra trounced Abdullah Raza 4-0, 4-0 and Xeerak Mustafa defeated Maya Lone 5-3, 4-2.
In the girls U-18 matches, Shimza Durab toppled Fajar Masood 6-0, 6-0, Ashtifila Arif thumped Areej 6-0, 6-0, Rahat Javeed edged out Maleeha Khalid 6-4, 7-6 and Zunaira Tariq beat Fiza Khan 6-4, 5-7, 7-5.
