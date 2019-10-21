close
Mon Oct 21, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 21, 2019

Marta Women FC chief meets NBP officials

Sports

October 21, 2019

KARACHI: A senior official of Marta Women Football Club met National Bank’s Head of Quality Services Group Shaukat Mehmood at his office here at the bank’s headquarters the other day.

NBP’s spokesman Syed Ibn-e-Hasan was also present. Marta WFC chief Rais Khan briefed Shaukat about his club and its performance.

Shaukat said that Pakistan’s had an abundance of talent in women football but effort should be made to train the players through skilled coaches.

