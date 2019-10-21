Marta Women FC chief meets NBP officials

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: A senior official of Marta Women Football Club met National Bank’s Head of Quality Services Group Shaukat Mehmood at his office here at the bank’s headquarters the other day.
NBP’s spokesman Syed Ibn-e-Hasan was also present. Marta WFC chief Rais Khan briefed Shaukat about his club and its performance.
Shaukat said that Pakistan’s had an abundance of talent in women football but effort should be made to train the players through skilled coaches.
