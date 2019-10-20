President’s 5-day visit to Japan from today

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi will undertake his five-day official visit to Japan from Sunday where he would attend the enthronement ceremony of Emperor Naruhito. The president was undertaking the official visit on the invitation of the government of Japan. The enthronement ceremony would be attended by a large number of heads of state/governments. During the visit, the president will meet the Japanese political leadership and interact with representatives of important Japanese companies having investment in Pakistan, foreign office in a press release on Saturday said. It further said Pakistan and Japan were the long-standing friends and partners.