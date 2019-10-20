close
Sun Oct 20, 2019
AFP
October 20, 2019

Korda ahead in Shanghai

Sports

SHANGHAI: Jessica Korda edged in front while over­night leader Brooke Henderson struggled through a lacklustre third day of the Buick LPGA Shanghai golf tournament on Saturday.

The 26-year-old finished play with eight birdies and two bogies to finish at 15 under for the $2.1 million tournament after breaking ahead of defending champ and fellow American Danielle Kang on the final hole.

“There were birdies on top of birdies just to try to stay in and keep the lead,” Korda said. “Yeah, it was a fun day. It was really fun.”

Henderson aced the par-three second hole at Friday’s halfway mark to equal the course record 64 but blew her two stroke lead over Korda with a woeful start, scoring two over par by the fourth hole.

An eagle on the 10th kept the Canadian in contention but she finished with a disappointing double bogey when her drive narrowly missed the water hazard, leaving her five off the lead.

