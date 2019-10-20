Kate Middleton terms Pakistan tour fantastic

LONDON: Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton summarises their eventful maiden tour to Pakistan as ‘fantastic’ having seen a lot of Pakistan.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton had completed their five-day successful visit to Pakistan on Saturday.

The royal couple’s visit has even made it to the American TV television programs where anchors have been asking why the royal couple picked up Pakistan for visit at this particular juncture.

Following their visit, the CNN aired her first TV news interview since marrying Prince William, in which she spoke about the highlights of their tour.

When interviewer Max Foster asked her to reflect on their tour to Pakistan, the Duchess of Cambridge said, “It has been fantastic. We have seen a lot of Pakistan. It was amazing seeing some of the geography yesterday but then to see some of the community activities today has been really special.” Prince William was standing beside her.

The duchess said they really wanted to see an SOS village. “There’s so many vulnerable women here but they’ve really used their positivity and the support that the village here provides them to support and protect the next generation of children in their care and give them the best possible start to their future lives,” said the Duchess about her visit to the SOS village.

Before their return to the UK the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their way to Islamabad from Lahore met with some unexpected turbulence as a severe thunderstorm descended on Pakistan’s capital city. The strong winds forced the RAF Voyager to attempt a landing in Islamabad twice before returning to Lahore.

Moments before Kate impressed the gathered crowd by delivering the opening remarks of her speech in Urdu. “You have shown us too that it is not simply a term that describes the relationship between blood relatives,” the duchess said. “Instead it describes those special bonds we share with those who make us feel safe and supported. It is the quality of those relationships that matters,” she added.

She continued, “Together as a village you are transforming children’s lives and providing them with strong foundations to support all their families.”

Geo adds: Duke of Cambridge Prince William Friday said the security relationship between the United Kingdom and Pakistan was keeping the people of Britain safe, according to a report published by the UK-based news outlet British Broadcasting Corporation. Prince William made the statement during informal discussions with security officials from Pakistan while visiting a dog-training school with wife Kate Middleton on the last day of a trip to the country, reports Geo News.

Many journalists accompanied the royal couple on the visit.