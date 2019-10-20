Train stop

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistan Railways has given permission to 9-Up/10-Down Allama Iqbal Express train (which runs between Sialkot and Karachi) to stop at Mian Channu Railway Station for one minute from November 4 to Nov 7. According to a notification issued here on Saturday, the stopover has been given to facilitate the devotees on the annual Urs of Hakeem M Mehr-ud-Din Shakoori Qadri Chishti.
Pakistan Railways has given permission to 9-Up/10-Down Allama Iqbal Express train (which runs between Sialkot and Karachi) to stop at Mian Channu Railway Station for one minute from November 4 to Nov 7. According to a notification issued here on Saturday, the stopover has been given to facilitate the devotees on the annual Urs of Hakeem M Mehr-ud-Din Shakoori Qadri Chishti.