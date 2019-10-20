close
Sun Oct 20, 2019
October 20, 2019

Train stop

Lahore

A
APP
October 20, 2019

Pakistan Railways has given permission to 9-Up/10-Down Allama Iqbal Express train (which runs between Sialkot and Karachi) to stop at Mian Channu Railway Station for one minute from November 4 to Nov 7. According to a notification issued here on Saturday, the stopover has been given to facilitate the devotees on the annual Urs of Hakeem M Mehr-ud-Din Shakoori Qadri Chishti.

