Sat Oct 19, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
October 19, 2019

Huzaifa clinches Pakistan World Junior Tennis title

Sports

October 19, 2019

KARACHI: Pakistan’s top junior player Huzaifa Abdur Rehman clinched the title at the ITF Pakistan World Junior Tennis Championships in Islamabad on Friday. In the boys’ singles final, second seed Huzaifa defeated sixth seed Shoaib Khan 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in 2 hours 15 minutes to claim the title. With his victory, Huzaifa also managed to earn 21 international ranking points.

