Japan emperor to proclaim enthronement

Japan’s new Emperor Naruhito will formally proclaim his ascension to the throne next week in a ritual-bound ceremony, but the after-effects of deadly typhoon will cast a shadow over proceedings.

Naruhito officially assumed his duties as emperor on May 1, a day after his father became the first Japanese monarch to abdicate in 200 years. But the transition will not be complete until his new role is officially proclaimed on Tuesday, in a series of events expected to be attended by foreign dignitaries from nearly 200 countries.

The event will come just over a week after Typhoon Hagibis slammed into Japan, killing nearly 80 people and leaving a trail of destruction. With people still searching for missing loved ones and living in shelters, the government has opted to postpone a key part of the ceremony -- an open-top car parade that had been intended to introduce the royal pair to the public.

But the rest of the day’s ceremonies will go ahead, starting with rituals conducted behind closed doors in which Naruhito will "report" the proclamation to his ancestors in the ancient royal dynasty.

Hours later, he and his wife Empress Masako will appear at the main event in the Imperial Palace’s most prestigious hall, the Pine Room. Naruhito, in a ceremonial outfit dominated by a voluminous draped outer robe in brown gold -- a colour worn only by the emperor -- will declare his enthronement from the "Takamikura" throne.

Empress Masako, a Harvard-educated former diplomat, will wear an elaborate outfit known as "junihitoe" or many-layered robe, and be alongside the emperor on a slightly smaller throne. Her silk robes will be so heavy it will be difficult for her to move, and attendants will trail her adjusting her outfit.

The ceremony will be conducted in the presence of an ancient sword and jewel -- part of the imperial regalia said to have been handed down by a goddess and considered crucial evidence of an emperor’s legitimacy. Some 2,500 guests, including foreign dignitaries and royalty from more than 190 countries will rise to drum beats before the proclamation.