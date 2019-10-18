Siraj asks PML-N, PPP MPs to resign if they want early polls

LAHORE:Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has asked the PML-N and PPP legislators to resign from assemblies if they want early elections in the country.

The JUI-F has right to protest against the government and that it is now responsibility of Prime Minister Imran Khan to fulfill his words and provide container and food to the protestors planning to enter Islamabad on October 31, he said while talking to media after addressing “Mashaikh Conference” at Mansoora Thursday. He regretted that both the government and the opposition had lost interest in Kashmir.

Siraj said the government and the opposition had set their own priorities, completely putting Kashmir cause at the back burner. Rulers wanted to fight the case of Kashmir only with lip-service while sitting in air-conditioned halls of Islamabad without practically countering the genocide of Muslims by RSS goons led by Modi government and hurling threats at Pakistan’s sovereignty. He warned that Delhi was bent upon changing the demography of Kashmir and geography of the region. He demanded the government make pre-emptive strike to thwart Indian plans against Pakistan’s security and announce clear roadmap for the liberation of Kashmir from Indian yoke. He sought suggestions from the scholars on Kashmir asking them to play their role in creating awareness among the people on the important issue which was matter of life and death for Pakistan.

The JI secretary general Ameerul Azim stressed the need for unity in Muslim world. He said western powers had long been unleashed an attack on Islamic ideology which could only be confronted if Muslim Ummah demonstrated unity among its ranks forgetting differences. He was concerned over the silence of the world on humanitarian crisis in the Indian-held Kashmir, and said it was time Pakistan took practical steps to liberate the besieged brethren of IHK.

The conference vowed to defend with full force the every article and sub-article of the Constitution dealing with the Islamic ideology of the country, stating the laws were close to the heart of every Muslim. The participants expressed concern over the plight of Muslims in Palestine, IHK, Syria, Iraq and Myanmar stressing the need of Muslim unity to address the problems facing the Ummah.

The conference unanimously demanded the government take practical steps in support of the people of IHK. The conference called for ensuring free education till matriculation with the teachings of great Sufis of Islam as part of the education curriculum.