Decomposed body of boy recovered

Rawalpindi: The police have found decomposed body of a 9-year-old boy lying near his home at Dhoke Kamal on Wednesday, the police spokesman said.

The boy identified as Naveed Khan hailing from Mohmand Agency, had been missing since last week. The police registered an FIR against the unknown persons on the day he went missing, the police said.

The people engaged in the investigation of the case, said it could not be ruled out that the innocent boy was raped before being killed, adding that the suspect could be a close family member or familiar to the victim.

SP (Potohar) Syed Ali when contacted by this correspondent, said that motive of killing would be cleared after the post-mortem and chemical report of the Forensic Laboratory. He said that Forensic Science Agency has collected evidences and samples of the body for examination. However, the police have started investigation on every aspect of the case and rounded up suspects for interrogation, the SP concluded.