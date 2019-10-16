National Games now next month

ISLAMABAD: The much-awaited 33rd National Games will now be held from November 9-15 instead of from October 26-November 1.

The decision was taken by the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), organising committee and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government because of Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s ‘Azadi March’ on the same dates.

It is surprising to note that Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Minister Dr Fehmida Mirza and even Aqil Shah (president organising committee of the Games), who were here in connection with the torch relay, were adamant Tuesday evening that the National Games would go ahead as planned.

“There will be no change in the Games schedule,” Dr Fehmida said at the Pakistan Sports Complex. Almost at the same time the KP government decided to delay the Games by almost two weeks.

Meanwhile, the National Games torch relay was given a warm welcome in Islamabad with Army, Navy and Air Force athletes and officials giving it a round of the city Tuesday.

The torch was handed over to PAF at Daman-e-Koh and after a descent of almost six kilometres, it was handed over to Navy near the Faisal Mosque. Navy athletes carried the torch from Faisal Mosque to Faisal Chowk and handed it over to Army athletes. Navy Commander North Commodore Hamid Hussain received the torch from PAF athletes and then handed it over to Olympian Muhammad Akram.

In his address, Commander North highlighted Navy’s contribution in promotion of national and international sports. The torch was received by IPC Minister Dr Fehmida at the Jinnah Stadium.

“Sports project a soft image of the country and conducting of these Games will go a long way in showing the world that Pakistan is safe for sports and tourism,” the minister said.

Squash legend Jansher Khan, Aqil Shah, DG Army Sports Directorate Brig Zaheer, PSB’s Deputy Director General Mansoor Ahmed and renowned athletes and officials were also present on the occasion.