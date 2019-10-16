‘22m children are out of school’

LAHORE: Despite efforts of the private and public sectors, an alarming 22 million children are still out of school in Pakistan. There is a dire need for awareness and persistent policy advocacy towards the matter.

These views were expressed by the speakers at a seminar organised by the Akhuwat titled “Education for All: From Challenges to Opportunity,” here on Tuesday. The objective of the seminar was to find ways, means and discuss sustainable strategies to bring the out-of school children to school.

Akhuwat Chairman Dr Amjad Saqib urged all the stakeholders to pursue aligned efforts in providing education to all, and bringing the marginalised segments in the mainstream society. In pursuit to its aim to create a poverty-free society, he mentioned that Akhuwat, the world’s largest Islamic microfinance institution, expanded the scope of its operations to provide free education as well. At present, Akhuwat Education Services manages more than 300 public-sector primary schools in Punjab with an enrolment of 40,000 students. In addition, it operates free residential colleges in Lahore, Faisalabad, Chakwal and Karachi. The first fee-free university is under construction in Kasur, Amjad Saqib said.

Canadian firm to build low-cost houses: A delegation of a Canadian construction firm called on Punjab Housing and Urban Development Minister Mian Mehmoodur Rashid here on Tuesday and briefed him about the construction of low-cost houses.

The Canadian company’s delegation, led by its Chairman Suleyman Mufti Gil, also told the minister about their construction-related work experience.

The minister observed that the keen interest of foreign investors and construction companies in Naya Pakistan Housing Project showed their confidence in the policies of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He stated the Punjab government would provide every possible facility to the foreign investors in this regard. Suleyman Mufti Gil apprised the meeting of the global construction experience of his firm and showed interest in the construction of houses under Naya Pakistan Housing Project. He maintained that the firm had the capability to introduce new trends of construction by using environment-friendly technologies.

The minister said that feasible proposals of foreign construction companies would be welcomed with regard to construction of low-cost houses because the purpose of Naya Pakistan Housing Project was to provide quality housing facilities at less cost.

Gang using children for begging arrested: A four-member gang involved in deployment of children for begging was arrested and an FIR was lodged against the accused under section 36 of the Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children Act.

The gang members were arrested in an operation conducted by the Child Protection and Welfare Bureau(CPWB) Punjab along with police at Shera Kot and Babu Sabu Interchange. The operation was conducted in connection with a strategy devised by the bureau to bust child beggary gangs. The CPWB has launched a massive anti-child beggary campaign in Lahore, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Sialkot, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan and rescued 1,295 children during last two weeks. Most of the children were child beggars among them, said CPWB Punjab Chairperson Sarah Ahmad.

According to an investigation, begging is an organised crime and is a major cause of abuse and exploitation of children.