Pioneer Club beaten

LAHORE: Sher Shah Colony Cricket Club beat Pioneer Club by 100 runs in a friendly match here at the former’s ground. Sher Shah 275 for all in 30 overs (Ashfaq Ahmad 107, Arslan Ali 52, Khawar Suleman 3/40, Mohd Sami 3/44, Naveed Ahmad 2/30, Basharat Ali 2/20. Pioneer Club 175 for all in 29.5 over (Haris Butt 40, Arslan Ahmad 35, Adnan Nawaz 20, Abu Talha 3/40, Allah Rakha 3/42.
