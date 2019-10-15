Fazl does not know why he is holding rally: Sindh governor

NAWABSHAH: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has said that the economy is strengthening and people would benefit from it soon. He said Maulana Fazlur Rehman himself does not know why he is holding a rally. "He is taking out the rally only to survive in politics."

Talking to the media at the residence of PTI leader Inayat Rind, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail said that rallies are held when people face difficulties in protection of life and property. He said that when corrupt people were looting money and shifting the loot from Pakistan, then where was the Maulana.

He said that now the Maulana wanted to bring innocent Quran-reciting children to streets to create riots but the state would play its role to maintain law and order. He added that now the matter was in the hands of Maulana.