Egypt, Ethiopia to hold Nile dam talks in Russia

CAIRO: Egypt's president said Sunday he and Ethiopia's premier are to hold talks in Russia on a dam under construction on the Nile River that Cairo fears would cut its vital water share.

"I have agreed with the Ethiopian prime minister (Abiy Ahmed) to meet in Moscow and discuss the subject to move forward," said Sisi, without giving a date. "Hopefully... the issue will be resolved," he said in a televised address tackling the impasse reached in drawn-out talks with Sudan and Ethiopia on the giant hydropower Grand Renaissance Dam.

African leaders are expected to attend a Russia-Africa summit, co-chaired by Sisi, in Sochi later in October. Egypt has urged international mediation after saying the latest round of Nile talks which ended earlier this month hit another "deadlock". Ethiopia, which says its project is needed to provide electricity, has rejected the call.