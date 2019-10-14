Man killed as tractor hits bike

LAHORE:A pillion rider, unidentified so far, was killed and the bike driver injured by a speeding tractor-trolley loaded with bricks under Mughalpura Underpass on Sunday.

The accused tractor driver escaped from the scene. Police removed the body to morgue. Woman injured: A 55-year-old woman was injured when a gas cylinder exploded in the kitchen of her house on Mason Road on Sunday.

The injured woman identified as Ester, daughter of Phillips, was admitted to hospital where her condition was stated to be critical.

arrested: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) arrested 40 culprits, including eight proclaimed offenders and four court absconders during the last week. PHP teams arrested 20 drug-pushers and eight illicit arms carriers during the week. The team returned a lost bag containing valuables to its owner Usman.

Dolphin, PRU: Dolphin Squad and PRU wings of police showed immediate response to all the 428 calls received on helpline 15 during the last week.

They helped 63 people on different roads, checked more than 89,000 motorbikes, 134 other vehicles and more than 142,000 persons. As many as 71 motorbikes were impounded and 209 persons arrested due to incomplete documents.