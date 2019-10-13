Breast cancer awareness stressed

LAHORE : Punjab University (PU) Health Centre in collaboration with Pink Ribbon Organisation, Pakistan, organised a ceremony regarding breast cancer awareness campaign.

PU Chief Medical Officer Dr Muhammad Akram, Dr Tehseen Zameer, Dr Salma Baqir, Dr Umdah, Dr Neelam, officials, faculty members and students were also present.

Dr Muhammad Akram said the objective of the programme was to create widespread awareness about breast cancer and its effects leading to fatality and impact on the life of sufferer.

PMA conference starts: The annual conference under the auspices of Pakistan Medial Association (PMA), Lahore, was kicked off at a local hotel on Saturday.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid was the chief guest of the event while PMA Lahore President Prof Ashraf Nizami was the guest of honour.

PMA Lahore President Dr Ashraf Nizami envisaged PMA’s role as a body to promote medical educational activities and research.

He said that the conference would cover all the conventional models, including special seminars, workshops and scientific research paper presentations in all discipline of medical sciences.

He said, “The theme of the conference is “Grow Healthy Pakistan”, as we are deeply concerned over the issue of malnutrition, adulteration and stunting growth, which is contributing in diseases burden in the country.”

He said that the third Pak-China MedCong was planned in Pakistan-China Medical Corridor in Lahore in 2020.

A high-level delegation is visiting Pakistan in connection with this conference from Sept 1 to Sept 2, 2019. “A memorandum of understanding (MoU) will be signed between PMA and CMA for training of Pakistani doctors especially in organ transplant surgery, orthopaedics, radiology and other specialties by Chinese institutions of excellence, he said.

“A special evening is scheduled for launching ceremony of Pak-China MedCong 2020,” he added. He said that the additional and important segment of the conference was to celebrate the national culture and heritage and pay tribute to the native heroes in art and culture.

“We have planned a special evening to pay tribute to Ustaad Daman, the true Punjabi Lahorite. It will include presentation on his life, citation of his poetry and musical performance of his poetic contribution to film and cinema by the renowned singers,” he added.