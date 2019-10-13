Lahore actress disappears in UK after claiming ‘slavery’

LONDON: A Pakistani stage dancer and model has disappeared in the United Kingdom (UK) after entering the country on an entertainment visa reserved for performing artists.

Actress Rabica Sahar, based in Lahore but originally from Okara, came to the UK on 8th September, 2019 for three months to perform dance at various entertainment venues across the UK. She claimed asylum just five days after arrival citing “slavery” and “human trafficking,” a source confirmed. It was her last day performance in London before moving onto her next show in Manchester when she dropped this bombshell on her fellow artists that she had decided to stay in the UK and will not go back to Pakistan.

This reporter understands that Rabica Sahar made the asylum request during an inspection raid that was conducted at the well-renowned London venue. Dozens of artists and visitors were present and no illegality was found by the immigration inspectors during the search. A showbiz source told this reporter that the police interviewed the artists from Pakistan and other countries besides thoroughly checking the venue including the residential rooms but found nothing wrong. The police didn’t find any immigration rules being violated or terms of the entertainment license being abused but the actress from Lahore told the immigration officers that she was being kept as a “slave” by the venue manager. The other artists who traveled with her from Pakistan made no such claim and were happy at the venue and were performing on the final night. According to a source, Rabica Sahar told one immigration officer that she thought she was being enslaved because her passport was with the club manager and on that basis she left the venue being escorted by the police, later on claiming asylum using the same reason. However, several contradictions have emerged in her conduct. Several interviews of the actress have emerged on the social media in which she categorically says that she is not being forced to visit London but was doing so at her own free will. The application for visa confirms that she was going to the UK to perform. She posted videos and pictures from London expressing her joy to be there. Prior to her arrival in the UK, Rabica Sahar gave interviews to newspapers in Pakistan confirming that she was going to perform at various venues across the UK.

The actress told the immigration officer that she was being kept as a slave by another actress called Raveena who also traveled with her to the UK. Her husband rejected the allegations and told this reporter: “Raveena is my wife, she is 21 years old and Rabica is 35. How can she claim that Raveena kept her as a slave. Raveena accompanied Rabica but she has nothing to do with her claim of slavery. She asked me repeatedly to arrange a UK visa for her which I did.” Rabica had used references to approach me and begged me for inclusion in the troupe for UK which I did.” The three girls arrived in the UK on 8th September and there were no performances scheduled until 11th September. During the first three days all the three girls were visiting different sight seeing places together.

The producer said Rabica gave dancing tests and her videos were uploaded on YouTube. “I don’t know what happened to Rabica just in five days after landing in the UK. I can’t believe that a lady who was happy with all of us and who willingly came along with the troupe to London, is suddenly accusing us of holding her as a slave. Its shocking for me.” The producer said someone is trying to malign Pakistan through Rabica and this must be stopped. A Home Office spokesman refused to comment when asked for details.