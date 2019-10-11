Pak squash players to feature in 11 international events next month

KARACHI: Twelve Pakistan squash players have entered to play 11 international events in different parts of the world in November.

According to details, Owais Rasheed will play the $5000 Cairns Squash International in Cairns, Australia from November 7-10. He will face ninth seed Thomas Calvert of Australia in the first round.

Owais and Haris Qasim will feature in the $5000 International Squash Classic in Chongqing, China from November 28 to December 1. Owais is drawn against top seed David Baillargeon of Canada and Haris will play against second seed Tomotaka Endo of Japan in the first round.

Ammad Fareed will play the $10,000 Open International Niort Venise Verte in Niort, France from November 13-17. He is drawn against the unseeded Vini Rodrigues of Brazil in the first round.

Zahir Shah will play the $5000 Romanian Open in Romania from November 15-17. Eighth seed Zahir will face the unseeded Hazem Ahmed Helmy of Egypt in the main round.

Zahir will also be playing the $5000 Capra Baerum Open in Lysaker, Norway from November 22-24. He is drawn against second seed Farkas Balazs of Hungary in the first round.

Mohsin Khan will feature in the $10,000 Dominicana Squash Open in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic from November 19-23. He will be up against 9/16th seed Mark Broekman of England in the first round.

Hamza Bukhari and Ibrahim Noorani will be playing the $5000 Life Time Vegas Open in Vegas, United States from November 20-24. Sixth seed Hamza has got a bye while wildcard entrant Ibrahim will play against 9/16th seed Moustafa Osman of Egypt in the main round.

Asim Khan and Israr Ahmed will play the $10,000 London Open in London from November 20-24. Fourth seed Asim has got a bye while Israr is drawn against Owain Taylor of Wales in the first round.

Israr will also be playing the $5000 Coldfield International in England from November 26-30. Sixth seed Israr has got a bye in the first round. Sindh’s Naveed Rehman and Noman Khan have entered to play the $10,000 Saskatoon International Movember Boast in Saskatoon, Canada from November 21-24. Naveed will be up against 9/16th seed Curtis Malik of England and Noman will be playing against 9/16th seed Connor Turk of Canada in the main round.

Naveed Rehman, Noman Khan, and Abdul Qadir will be playing the $5000 Medicine Hat Open in Canada from November 27 to December 1. Abdul Qadir will face 9/16th seed Guilherme Melo of Brazil, Noman will be playing against Ahmed Abualela of Egypt and Naveed is drawn against Shahzad Khan of Australia in the main round.